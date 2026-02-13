Vijay alleges poll panic behind Rs 2,000 summer aid, says women’s ‘whistle wave’ has rattled DMK

Questioning the timing of the announcement, Vijay said the government had acted out of fear rather than policy intent.

“How did a sudden announcement of a Rs 2,000 summer special assistance emerge? Is it that summer has arrived only this year?” he asked. He also sought to know why the monthly women’s entitlement assistance under KMUT, usually credited on the 15th, was deposited on the 13th this time.

“There is only one reason, the whistle sound echoing from street to street and house to house,” he said, referring to his party’s ‘whistle’ symbol. “The wave of overwhelming support from women for the whistle symbol has created fear,” he said in a statement.

Vijay asserted that TVK alone had emerged as the principal challenger to the DMK. “One thing is clear. We are the only people’s force capable of instilling fear in them. We are also the political force that can compel them to do good,” he said.