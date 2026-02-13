Vijay alleges poll panic behind Rs 2,000 summer aid, says women’s ‘whistle wave’ has rattled DMK

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government’s sudden announcement of a Rs 2,000 summer special assistance was driven by electoral anxiety, claiming the ruling DMK was rattled by growing support for his party among women voters.
Questioning the timing of the announcement, Vijay said the government had acted out of fear rather than policy intent.
“How did a sudden announcement of a Rs 2,000 summer special assistance emerge? Is it that summer has arrived only this year?” he asked. He also sought to know why the monthly women’s entitlement assistance under KMUT, usually credited on the 15th, was deposited on the 13th this time.
“There is only one reason, the whistle sound echoing from street to street and house to house,” he said, referring to his party’s ‘whistle’ symbol. “The wave of overwhelming support from women for the whistle symbol has created fear,” he said in a statement.
Vijay asserted that TVK alone had emerged as the principal challenger to the DMK. “One thing is clear. We are the only people’s force capable of instilling fear in them. We are also the political force that can compel them to do good,” he said.
The actor-politician claimed that Chief Minister M K Stalin, through the announcement, had confirmed that the DMK viewed TVK as its primary rival and the only force capable of defeating it.
Addressing women voters directly, Vijay said: “My dear mothers, sisters and daughters, accept this entitlement amount happily. It has come as a result of the impact of your son, your brother Vijay’s political entry.”
He assured that a future TVK government would act with genuine concern and not for political gain, and thanked Tamil Nadu’s women for blowing the whistle loud enough to instil fear of defeat in the DMK government.