Vijay accuses DMK of targeting TVK through police

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK of using police action to stifle his party’s growth, after a case was registered against TVK general secretary N Anand and other members in Tiruchirappalli.

In a statement, Vijay said the ruling party’s move reflected “fear” of TVK’s rising support base. “The DMK government, unable to accept the growing support for TVK, has filed a case against our general secretary and party workers with the aim of restricting our activities,” he alleged.

Asserting that election campaigning was a democratic right, Vijay charged that the government was selectively targeting his party. “The ruling party, which ignores the activities of others, reacts with unease when it sees our programmes for the welfare of the people. Fearing defeat, it seeks to exert pressure on the police to disrupt our efforts,” he said.

Vijay described the case against Anand and TVK workers as an attempt to intimidate the party. “I strongly condemn this action and urge that the case be withdrawn immediately,” he said.