View people as beneficiaries of health programmes, not patients: TN CM Stalin tells doctors

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urged doctors not to view all those who come to hospitals as patients but see them as beneficiaries of health programmes.

Launching the statewide 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin', a comprehensive and specialised health screening camp here, he said the sole objective of this initiative was to improve the health of the people.

"Those who come to the hospital should be seen as beneficiaries of health initiatives and not as patients by the doctors," the CM said.

Recalling his brief hospitalisation for developing sudden giddiness during a morning walk last month, Stalin said while in the hospital he felt that he would feel better only if he met people and served them.

"That was why I continued to discharge my official duties as the chief minister from the hospital room, signing files and monitoring the government programmes. I interacted with officials despite the latter urging me to postpone my engagements for a week," Stalin said.

"Meeting people gives me energy, and I get cured," he added.

From the beginning, he was very particular that the Nalam Kakkum Stalin initiative reached the people at their doorsteps, including those in the rural areas, the chief minister said.