Video of municipal employee falling at DMK councillor's feet goes viral, draws flak from activists

CHENNAI: A viral video of a municipal employee, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, falling at a DMK councillor's feet has caused a major stir among the public.

The incident that took at the Dindivanam Municipal Office in Villupuram has drawn flak from social activists.

Muniyappan, a junior assistant from the scheduled caste community, was summoned to the municipal commissioner's room after DMK councillor Ramya Raja had complained about him regarding a financial file, said a Maalaimalar report.

During the meeting, several council members gathered around Muniyappan and pressured him to apologize to the councillor. Despite his apology, the council members said that it was not sufficient which prompted Muniyappan to fall at the councillor's feet.

A video in connection with this which is currently doing the rounds on social media has forced social activists to demand action against the councilors involved in the incident.