Video of AIADMK functionary 'pretending' to donate blood goes viral

CHENNAI: The video of a AIADMK district secretary pretending to donate blood while inaugurating a blood donation drive in Tiruvannamalai has gone viral on social media.

According to a Maalaimalar report, blood donation drives were held in several parts of the state on the occasion of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's birthday on Monday.

During the inauguration of the camp, the Tiruvannamalai central district secretary L Jayasudha is seen lying on the medical bed with the blood donation apparatus strapped to her arm.

However, the video soon went viral after viewers noticed that she was only pretending to donate blood. Reacting to the incident, Jayasudha said that when she was preparing to donate blood, medical staff found that her sugar levels were high so they advised against it.

"I did not give any interviews claiming I donated blood. So I don't see anything wrong with the issue," she added.