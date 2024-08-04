Begin typing your search...
Video: Guard assaults elderly man sleeping on Chengalpattu railway station platform
In the clip, which has gone viral, the guard is seen lathicharging the aged.
CHENNAI: A video of a train guard using excessive force against an elderly man sleeping on a platform at the Chengalpattu railway station has sparked outrage, as reported by Thanthi TV.
Angered netizens have questioned the guard's action and called for action against him.
