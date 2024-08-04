Video: Guard assaults elderly man sleeping on Chengalpattu railway station platform

Begin typing your search...

4 Aug 2024
CHENNAI: A video of a train guard using excessive force against an elderly man sleeping on a platform at the Chengalpattu railway station has sparked outrage, as reported by Thanthi TV.

In the clip, which has gone viral, the guard is seen lathicharging the aged.

Angered netizens have questioned the guard's action and called for action against him.

