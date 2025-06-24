Video disrespecting Dravidian icons could have been avoided, says Rajenthra Bhalaji

AIADMK former Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji lamented over playing a controversial video criticising Dravidian icons and added that the clip might have been avoided at the Madurai Murugan conference.

While speaking to reporters at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Monday, he stated that such a video should not have been shown. He added that he was not aware of who was responsible for it. He said that criticising political leaders, who are not alive, was unnecessary.

Bhalaji then called the conference a significant victory, as around six lakhs of people with spiritual insights attended. But the DMK and its allies were only criticising the conference, he said.

The State government organised the Muthamizh Murugan International conference in Palani, Dindigul district, last year, but the Murugan conference in Madurai exuded genuine confidence, the former minister said.

He also added that some alliance parties of the ruling DMK are likely to align with the NDA, and the TVK, which shares the same objectives as the AIADMK in defeating the DMK, should join forces.