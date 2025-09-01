Video capturing boats belonging to TN fishermen being destroyed by Lankan authorities sparks outrage

CHENNAI: In a move that has sparked outrage among the fishing community, the Sri Lankan authorities have begun dismantling more than 30 confiscated Indian fishing boats at the Mylitty port in Jaffna.

A video depicting the destruction of the vessels belonging to fishermen from Tamil Nadu is doing the rounds along with photos showing machines breaking the boats into wooden logs, which were then loaded onto tractors and sent to a factory in Achuveli.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the issue came to light ahead of a clean-up process that was scheduled for an inspection by the Sri Lankan President of the Mylitty port area this week. The boats were among over 200 seized from Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the border.

Fishermen from coastal areas of Tamil Nadu including Rameswaram, Pamban, Mandapam and Jagadapattinam have been significantly affected by the move bad requested state authorities to intervene and initiate action.