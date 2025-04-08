Victory to all states; puts brakes on Guvs acting as Union’s pawn: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Buoyed by the stamp of approval from the Supreme Court which ruled in his favour in the ongoing legal battle with Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed the 'historic' verdict of the apex court as a 'victory' to all state governments and said that the verdict reaffirmed the rights of State legislatures and put an end to the trend of Union government-nominated Governors stalling progressive legislative reforms in Opposition ruled states.

Announcing the top court’s verdict in the State Assembly moments after news of the SC bench rapping the State Governor and vindicating the position of the TN government flashed in the media, Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu fought to uphold State autonomy and federalism, the life principles of the DMK. Tamil Nadu will fight; Tamil Nadu will win."

Later, Stalin shared his delight on his 'X' handle, saying, "This is another crucial step in restoring balance in Union–State relations and a landmark victory in Tamil Nadu's continuous struggle to usher in a truly federal India. My congratulations to the people of TN and our legal team."

Members of the ruling alliance and even PMK, an ally of the BJP, received the news with jubilation and lauded the Chief Minister's efforts in securing the landmark verdict. MLAs of the opposition AIADMK and BJP maintained an eerie silence all through.

Will remain firm in ideology: Stalin

Speaking after accepting the laurels of the members, Stalin extended his heartfelt thanks to the SC on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, all MLAs and the people who elected them for upholding the rights of the State legislatures enshrined in the Constitution. Acknowledging the emotional speech of Leader of House Duraimurugan and all other members, Chief Minister Stalin said, "I will definitely remain firm in the ideology." Legislators of the ruling alliance thumped the desks in jubilation at the request of the CM, who urged all except the AIADMK and BJP members to do so as a mark of celebration of the verdict.

Will unfold in NEET case one day, says Shanavas

Moments earlier, hailing the verdict, VCK legislator Aloor Shahnavas said, "The verdict has demonstrated that Tamil Nadu will guide everyone. For those asking what was DMK's secret to secure NEET exemption, I say, this is the secret. Mark my words, it will be demonstrated again on the NEET issue one day."

GK Mani (PMK), Palani Nadar (Congress), E R Eswaran (KMDK), M J Jawahirullah (MMK), Sathan Thirumalaikumar (MDMK) and Naagai Maali (CPIM) also hailed the verdict.

Having nervous excitement: CM

Earlier, while acknowledging the SC verdict and the MLAs' laurels, Stalin mistakenly called the AIADMK the ruling party. Realising his mistake after being prompted by his colleagues, Stalin corrected and said, "Sorry, Opposition party. I am nervous. I am so elated."

Black-shirt-clad AIADMK members and lone BJP MLA Vanathi Srininvasan, present in the House, preferred to remain muted all along, even though Speaker M Appavu seized the opportunity to taunt them with the remark, "One of the bills assented by the SC in the case was naming the fisheries university in Nagapattinam after your late leader Jayalalithaa. You are not thankful, nonetheless."