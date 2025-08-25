Victim’s mother among 6 nabbed for Ariyalur youth’s murder

CHENNAI: The Ariyalur police on Monday arrested six persons, including the victim's mother, for the murder of a 29-year-old man.

Following the death of his wife a year ago, Aravind alias Arivalagan (29) lived alone close to his parents' house in Chettikulipallam near Udayarpalayam. Four days ago, Arivalagan was found dead in his house, prompting his mother, Sasikala (48), to file a complaint with the Udayarpalayam police.

His body was retrieved and sent for autopsy to the Jayankondam government hospital, and a case was registered. After the postmortem examination, Arivalagan's body was handed over to Sasikala.

Meanwhile, the police commenced the investigation by interrogating Sasikala and found her suspicious as she had given contradictory responses. This led to a more detailed interrogation and Sasikala confessed that her son had a crippling habit of consuming alcohol and demanding money, sometimes even picking up a quarrel.

When their relatives, Sathyaraj (33), Ramanathan (67), Siva (31), Kannagi (50) and Gokul Raj (33) tried to intervene and advise against his behaviour, Arivalagan ignored their advice and picked up a quarrel. This escalated into a physical altercation and ended tragically as Arivalagan succumbed on the spot from the impact of the assault.

Based on the confession, the police arrested all six, including the mother, Sasikala.