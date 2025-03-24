VHP leader held for spreading fake information in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: The State Organiser of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was arrested for spreading fake information about the appointment of a Muslim as a trustee in a temple at Papanasam in Thanjavur on Monday.

It is said that recently, the administration of Prasanna Rajagopala Swamy temple in Papanasam appointed Nargeesh Khan as the trustee and soon, the social media was bustling with activity claiming that a Muslim was appointed as the temple trustee and the pro-Hindu organisations had condemned this. As the information went viral on social media, Nargeesh Khan released a video elaborating on the fact behind the name.

Accordingly, Nargeesh Khan narrated the incident that his mother Neelavathi was battling for life during the delivery and Dr Nargeesh Khan saved the life of his mother, so his parents Thangarajand Neelavathi, as a token of gratitude, named the baby after the doctor Nargeesh Khan.

Soon after releasing the self-explanation video, Nargeesh Khan complained to Ayyampettai police appealing action against those who had spread the fake information on March 20.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and conducted an investigation in which the police found that Saravana Karthi (43), a resident from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, the State Organiser of VHP had spread the fake information to mar the religious harmony. On Sunday night, the police arrested Saravana Karthi in Chennai and brought him back to Thanjavur.

Upon reaching Thanjavur, Saravana Karthi complained of chest pain and so he was admitted in the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.