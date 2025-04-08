Vexed AIADMK cadre witnessing abject surrender of party are real martyrs: CM Stalin’s jibe at LoP

CHENNAI: Hitting back at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for wondering “Who is the martyr” vis-à-vis the C Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday taunted the former CM in style in the Assembly.

He hit back at the former CM, saying that the AIADMK cadre are witnessing EPS’s abject surrender of the party to the BJP. He alleged that Palaniswami had betrayed Sasikala, terming that the party cadre are the martyrs.

Seconds after the AIADMK MLAs exited the House in protest of the Speaker denying them permission to question the ‘identity’ of the martyr, CM Stalin said, “Everyone knows at whose feet the incumbent LoP fell on. And with whom he mortgaged the party to escape from the cases they are mired in. The frustrated AIADMK cadre witnessing the abject surrender of the party are the martyrs.”