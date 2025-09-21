Veterinarian injured as wild elephant ‘Rolex’ evades capture in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: A forest veterinarian was injured after a wild elephant, known as ‘Rolex’, attacked him during a capture attempt in Coimbatore district, Daily Thanthi reported.

The incident took place around 1 am on Friday (September 20), when veterinarian Dr Vijayaraghavan tried to administer an anaesthetic injection to the elephant at a banana plantation in Parameswaranpalayam, near Thondamuthur, Devarayapuram. The elephant suddenly charged and pushed him down with its trunk. The vet sustained a fractured finger and is undergoing surgery.

Officials said the elephant may have been startled by the sound of a drone used for tracking. Following the attack, the Forest Department decided to step up efforts to capture the animal through sedation.

The elephant, which has been raiding crops in Naraseepuram and Boluvampatti, has been under close watch for weeks. On Tuesday night (September 16), forest teams had fired tranquilliser darts at the animal in Kembanur. One dart hit, but the elephant escaped into the forest despite mild sedation and later joined a herd.

The failed attempt sparked tension, with villagers accusing the Forest Department of delaying action. Police intervened after residents tried to gherao forest personnel.

‘Rolex’ is believed to have killed two people recently and continues to cause damage to farmland, prompting ongoing efforts to secure the animal.