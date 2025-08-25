Veteran CPI leader Nallakannu under treatment at RGGGH for lung infection

CHENNAI: Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R Nallakannu has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where he is receiving intensive care for a lung infection, doctors said on Monday.

Hospital sources noted that the centenarian developed the infection due to age-related complications. A team of senior doctors is supervising his treatment in the intensive care unit.

Senior CPI leader Dr. Ravindranath said Nallakannu was initially admitted to a private hospital on August 22 after he sustained injuries in a fall at his residence. During his stay there, he aspirated while drinking coffee, which led to a lung infection.

“As he experienced breathing difficulties, he was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital last night, where doctors carried out a minor procedure. He is now stable and under close observation,” Dr. Ravindranath said.