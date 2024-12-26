Veteran communist leader R Nallakannu turns 100 today

CHENNAI: Seventy-five years ago, after the Communist Party was banned in independent India for engaging in armed struggle in 1948, 23-year-old R. Nallakannu was arrested by the police on December 20, 1949, in Puliyoorkurichi village, Nanguneri, Tirunelveli. The torture he endured has left an indelible mark on his life.

“A police officer burned off Thozhar Nallakannu’s moustache with a cigarette. This incident occurred in independent India, and that is why he eventually gave up his moustache. However, the comrade never liked to talk about the sufferings he endured; instead, he often highlighted the tortures suffered by his comrades,” said CPI State Assistant Secretary M Veerapandian.

Freedom fighter Nallakannu, who will turn 100 on December 26, was implicated in the Nellai conspiracy case along with other communist leaders, including P Manickam and Mayandi Bharathi. He was sentenced to life in prison and was released after serving seven years in 1956.

Nallakannu was born in Srivaikuntam, Thoothukudi, as the third child to Ramasamy and Karupai, who had a total of ten children. Inspired by the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, Nallakannu actively participated in Congress activities during his school days, despite his father's opposition. He was drawn toward Communist ideology and joined the CPI at the age of 17 in 1943 while studying at The Hindu College Madurai, located in Tirunelveli junction.

After his release from prison, Nallakannu married Ranjitham in 1958, the daughter of then-Tirunelveli district committee member Annasami. His marriage was inter-religious, with Ranjitham being a Christian. At the time of his marriage, Nallakannu, a full-time party worker, earned a salary of Rs 30 from the party while his wife, a teacher, took care of the family.

Nallakannu played a crucial role in establishing farmers' movements in the state. When assigned to work for Janashakti, the party organ, in 1946, he requested senior leader Baalan to allow him to return to work with farmers. He dedicated himself to the cause of the party’s farmers' wing and served as state secretary for about 25 years.

He continued to head the party’s Odukkapattor Vazhvurimai Iyakkam (Oppressed People’s Movement for Right to Live). From his early political life, he has been fighting against various forms of untouchability including denial of entry into temple, and a proponent of inter-caste and inter-religious marriages. He is a voracious reader and writer.

Veerapandian mentioned that Nallakannu worked alongside prominent figures in the Communist movement in the state, including Jeevanandham, KTK Thangamani, K Baladhandayutham, and C Subramaniam.

“When he was the party's state secretary, caste riots erupted in Southern Tamil Nadu in the late 1990s. He initiated a padayatra across the affected districts to quell the violence,” he said.

Veerapandian noted that Nallakannu’s father-in-law, Annasami, was murdered during the riots, yet he managed to prevent the situation from escalating further. “The financial assistance provided by the government for his father-in-law’s killing was equally distributed to the children of both communities affected by the riots,” he added. On his suggestion, the DMK government renamed the districts and transport corporations which were named after political party leaders to end caste clashes.

Nallakannu is regarded as a model leader of integrity in public life throughout the state. He is respected by leaders from all political parties, transcending ideological boundaries. “During a public meeting, Kalaignar Karunanidhi remarked that Thanthai Periyar is one eye and Nallakannu is the other. Such is the esteem with which other leaders regard him,” Veerapandian said.

Unlike many politicians who view politics as a way to accumulate wealth, the veteran leader has never been tempted by money. When the CPI’s Tamil Nadu unit collected Rs one crore for his 80th birthday, he redirected the money back to the party. He also donated the Rs 10 lakh cash prize associated with the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award given by the State government to the Chief Minister’s public relief fund.

Additionally, he contributed to the Rs 1 lakh cash prize awarded along with the Ambedkar Award in 2008, dividing it equally between the party and its farmers' body.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan emphasised the significance of the upcoming event, noting that Thozhar Nallakannu’s birthday coincides with the CPI’s foundation day on December 25, 1925.

“He has worked tirelessly for the party for over 80 years. We will hold celebrations for both his 100th birthday and the party’s centenary inauguration ceremony at the party’s headquarters, Balan Illam, on Thursday,” he said.