'Very wrong, bro': TVK chief Vijay flays DMK, BJP for 'superficial' politics, announces 2026 poll plans

CHENGALPATTU: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay launched a sharp critique of both the BJP-led Central government and the DMK-led State government on Wednesday, accusing them of engaging in a facade of political conflict while manipulating social media for their own benefit.

During the TVK’s second anniversary celebration in Pooncheri village, Chengalpattu district, Vijay condemned the "sham fight" between the two ruling parties, referring to them as "fascism and payasam" in a reference to the BJP and DMK, respectively.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay lambasted the ongoing political drama surrounding the controversial three-language policy, calling it a baseless distraction.

"They are raising the issue of the three-language policy and fighting like LKG and UKG kids. They claim that if the policy isn’t implemented, they will withhold funds for education. The central government’s responsibility is to provide funds, while it is the state government's right to ask for them. This is not a matter of debate," Vijay asserted.

"It's very wrong bro"

The actor-turned-politician accused the BJP and DMK of using social media as a tool for political posturing.

"Fascism and Payasam (BJP and DMK) are talking, setting up, and playing with hashtags on social media. They pretend to fight, and we are expected to believe this. What bro? It's very wrong bro," he remarked.

He further criticised the superficial nature of the alleged confrontation, adding, "In the midst of this, our party members have infiltrated the political sphere like sleeper cells, promoting the hashtag #TVKforTN."

The TVK President also emphasised the party’s unwavering stance on federalism and the imposition of political language policies.

"Anyone can study in any school, and they can study in any language. But when the federal system is questioned and language is politically imposed, that’s when the problem arises," Vijay declared.

Vijay also took a moment to thank Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj and a political strategist, who attended the event as a special guest.

"Thank you to my friend and comrade Prashant Kishor for coming to the second anniversary of TVK. Like the landmark elections of 1967 and 1977, we will secure a huge victory in the 2026 Assembly elections," he affirmed.

Turning his attention to the unpredictable nature of politics, Vijay said, "In politics, things are always fluid. It’s impossible to predict who will oppose whom and when they will support each other. Some claim that anyone can enter politics, which is a democratic right, but few can tolerate the upheaval it brings."

He added, "Our opponents are bewildered about how to shut me down. When they couldn’t figure out how to respond, they started claiming that anyone who enters politics is merely starting a new party. Amidst all this, our party has completed one year of fearless action, dealing with the opposition without fear or anxiety."

Vijay further elaborated on the TVK’s organisational strength, stressing that the key to a political party’s success lies in its structure.

"The biggest strength of a political party is its structure, and we are diligently working to solidify that. Yet, they complain about us, particularly about the fact that our district-level office-bearers are youth. What’s wrong with that? Cadres were young when CN Annadurai and MGR led their parties. People from ordinary families have achieved great things, and we are following in their footsteps," he stated.

The TVK leader also voiced concerns about the current political class’s detachment from the people.

"Our party is not just for landlords; it’s for the poor and the common people. Those in power today have become so disconnected from the people. Their sole focus is amassing wealth, while we are dedicated to removing them from power and restoring justice to the people," he said.

Vijay also declared plans to appoint TVK members as booth agents for 70,000 booth committees, signaling the party’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

"We will soon hold a booth committee conference to further cement our presence at the grassroots level," added Vijay.