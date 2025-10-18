Very heavy rain in store for Tamil Nadu after Deepavali: RMC

CHENNAI: The city and its neighbourhood, and other parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may receive very heavy rainfall on October 22 and 23 under the influence of a depression that is likely to form over the central parts of south and west central Bay of Bengal, said weather officials, adding that light to moderate rains are likely across the State till then.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around October 21 and concentrate into a depression, triggering enhanced rainfall activity.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated place over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and Ranipet, and Puducherry on October 22 and 23.

The weather department added that a well-marked low pressure area was lying over the southeast Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep area off Kerala-Karnataka coasts. The associated cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression during the next 36 hours, it added.

Tamil Nadu received widespread showers, including very heavy rainfall, on Saturday, said P Senthamarai Kannan, Deputy Director General of Meteorology. Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar received 18 cm, followed by 16 cm in Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur and Thekkadi in Theni. In Chennai, Medavakkam recorded 8 cm, while areas like Wimco Nagar, Ennore, and Manali New Town recorded 7 cm, and 6 cm in Tiruvottiyur.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, and Puducherry.

In Chennai, one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in some areas.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal areas on October 21," said the weather bulletin.