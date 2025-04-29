'Version 2.0 loading', says CM Stalin on DMK's 2026 electoral prospects

CHENNAI: Exuding confidence of his DMK retaining power in next year's Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said "Version 2.0 loading in 2026."

Wrapping up the debate on his Home portfolio, the CM listed out the various achievements of the 4-year old DMK government.

The state has achieved great heights under the party-led government and Tamil Nadu was "No.1" in 2024-25 with 9.69 per cent growth rate, Stalin, the DMK president, said.

Such a growth rate was unprecedented, he indicated and said central statistics have also validated this.

He listed out achievements including "no dropout" in middle schools, the poverty eradication efforts and strides in higher education.

Further, law and order was maintained well "although some yearn," it gets affected, the CM said.

He exuded confidence that the TN voters will gives thumbs up for the DMK owing to the implementation of various welfare schemes and projects.

The DMK rule is going to step into its fifth year in May and he was confident that the next government will also be led by the Dravidian party, thanks to the various schemes and achievements, he said.

"So far what has been witnessed is Dravidian model government part 1. Version 2.0 loading in 2026. We will create more records after that," he said.

Stalin's oft-repeated "Dravidian model" refers to the party's inclusive development-oriented governance.