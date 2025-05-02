Verify if waste-to-energy plant functional, NGT tells TNPCB

CHENNAI: Irked by the insensitive attitude of the officials of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to verify whether the waste-to-energy incineration plant in Manali is operational or not.

While hearing a suo motu case regarding the violations in the plant, the bench expressed its displeasure noting that GCC officials were insensitive to the needs of the environment, which was evident from the lack of response to the TNPCB’s notices.

During the hearing, TNPCB submitted that originally, notices were issued from 2020 to the GCC to rectify the defects, besides applying for renewal of the consent orders. It also stated that they have issued a closure order for the facility.

On the other hand, the GCC stated that the incinerator plant has not been functional for more than 1 year, and tenders were floated for rectifying the defective machines. Once they are replaced, the civic body would approach TNPCB for ‘consent to operate’, the GCC informed the bench.

Hearing both sides, the bench directed GCC file the timeline within which the tender would be finalised and works would be completed, and also to take necessary action to comply with the directions of TNPCB. “The State government is also responsible to monitor the functioning of the necessary establishments of the local bodies through its commissioners and concerned Secretaries,” the bench observed.

The NGT took cognizance of the issue based on a fact-finding report on the plant prepared by various environmental organisations, which found that the ‘consent to operate’ had lapsed in 2020, and alleged that the plant was functioning illegally.