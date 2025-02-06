Velmurugan urges CM Stalin to conduct caste census in TN

CHENNAI: Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi leader and Panruti MLA T Velmurugan on Wednesday met Chief Minister MK Stalin at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam and urged him to conduct caste census in the state to uphold social justice.

Velmurugan, pressed for a caste census during his interaction with the Chief Minister whose government has been maintaining that census must only be conducted by the union government and any survey undertaken by the state government would not stand judicial scrutiny. Velmurugan has also been critical of the DMK regime for passing the responsibility on to the union government on the caste census issue, which has been one of the talking points of the state politics ever since Nitish Kumar led Bihar government conducted a survey, which eventually did not stand judicial scrutiny during the enhancement of reservation quota in the Hindi state.

On the Tiruparankundram issue, Velmurugan said, "Whatever practice was followed so far must be continued there. Lord Murugan is a Tamil god. There must be no bar on worshiping at the temple there. Likewise, whatever practices were followed in the dargah of masjid all along, must be continued there. Both sections must continue to do it. That is my view."