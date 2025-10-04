Velmurugan slams Vijay for 3-day-old video sans spot reaction, public apology

TIRUCHY: Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan here on Friday said that TVK president actor Vijay should have sought an apology from the public, particularly from the cadre, instead of posting a video three days after the Karur tragedy.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy after an interaction with the party cadre, Velmurugan said that actor Vijay waited for three days to post a video reacting to the tragedy that took 41 lives, including women and children. “He should have reacted as soon as the incident took place and sought a public apology for the tragedy. Instead, he fled the town,” he said.

Velmurugan pointed out that singer Suchitra had levelled drug peddling charges on Vijay, adding that the police department was failing to take action against him. Vijay’s video seems to be a villainous dialogue against the State government, he said. This attitude earned Vijay the wrath of the people, the DMK’s ally said.