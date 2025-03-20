Velmurugan calls for ban on ‘Happy Streets’ and discotheques in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president and an ally of the ruling DMK, T Velmurugan on Wednesday urged the state government to take immediate action against the alleged "obscene" and "culturally inappropriate" events, specifically the "Happy Streets" gatherings and discotheques in star hotels.

Participating in a debate on the State Budget 2025-26, Velmurugan expressed his concerns over events like "Happy Streets, " which are typically held in major cities such as Chennai, criticising the nature of the performances, where women from northern states often perform dances in an obscene manner.

According to Velmurugan, these events lead to a distortion of Tamil cultural values, with Tamil Nadu women who attend these events allegedly forgetting their roots and engaging in similar behaviour.

"I request the Chief Minister to immediately ban events like 'Happy Streets' in Tamil Nadu. These events go against our cultural heritage, " Velmurugan stated.

Extending his criticism to the broader entertainment industry, Velmurugan called for a ban on discotheques in star hotels, accusing it of promoting "obscene dances" under the guise of entertainment.

During his speech, Velmurugan also voiced his dissatisfaction with the conduct of Leader of the House, Duraimurugan, accusing him of not allowing him to speak during the session.

"It is not acceptable to be denied the opportunity to express my views. The Leader of the House's actions today have angered me, but as his disciple, I tolerated it. If my opinion is not deemed acceptable, it can be expunged from the House record. But why was I refused permission to speak at all?" Velmurugan questioned.

He also urged the Chief Minister to conduct a caste-based Census in Tamil Nadu, citing similar initiatives carried out in other states like Bihar and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA JG Prince, representing the Colachel Assembly constituency, raised the issue of infrastructural development in Kanniyakumari.

Prince advocated for the construction of an airport in the region, stating, "An airport would benefit both residents and the growing tourism industry."

He also proposed the establishment of an industrial park to stimulate economic growth and create employment opportunities for the local population.

In response to these demands, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa assured that positive developments were on the horizon for Kanniyakumari, although he refrained from providing specific details.