Vellore: Two hours after shocking kidnap, police rescue 4-yr-old, arrest youth

VELLORE: A 29-year-old youth, who attacked a man and kidnapped his four-year-old son from their house in Gudiyattam, was arrested by the Vellore police.

The boy, Yogesh, had returned home from school along with his father, Venu, when the accused threw chilli powder on the latter and kidnapped the boy on September.

A CCTV footage from the neighbourbood showed the accused, later identified as Balaji, getting out of a white colour car parked nearby. Balaji was wearing a black helmet to avoid being identified.

As Venu was parking his scooter, Balaji threw chilli powder on him, picked up the boy, and ran to the car. Though Venu tried to stop them, the kidnappers sped away.

The vehicle had a Karnataka registration number, which was found to be fake.

Vellore SP A Myilvaganan formed seven special teams, which launched a search operation. Within two hours, the police found the boy abandoned on the National Highway in Tirupattur. Balaji was arrested in the operation, and further investigations are on.