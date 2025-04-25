Vellore temperature hits high at 40.2°C on April 24; Karur, Tiruchy close behind

CHENNAI: Vellore recorded the highest temperature in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, touching 40.2°C, followed by Karur (40.0°C) and Tiruchy (39.7°C) which also sweltered under intense heat as several districts continued to experience scorching summer conditions.

Other parts of the state also recorded high temperatures, including Madurai Airport (39.5°C), Tiruttani (39.2°C), Salem and Dharmapuri (both at 39.0°C), Madurai City (38.6°C) and Chennai Airport (38.2°C).

According to Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu weatherman, there are chances of Karur and Erode to beat Vellore today (High Temperature). Other regions like Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Madurai, Salem, Tiruttani, will hover around 39°C + or -1°C mark.

He also added that, “South Tamil Nadu districts like Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tirunelveli have a chance of some thunderstorms in the evening time. South Kerala too will get thunderstorms.”

Chennai will continue to experience hot and humid conditions, with weak sea breeze offering little relief during afternoons and evenings.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 2–3°C and high humidity is likely to cause discomfort weather in a few pockets over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.