Vellore temperature hits high at 40.1°C on April 13

CHENNAI: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Vellore recorded the highest temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Tiruttani at 40.0 degrees Celsius, while Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures over a few pockets in the north coastal and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry rose above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures over isolated pockets in Tamil Nadu rose above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

According to RMC, the maximum temperature is likely to be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal at a few pockets over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days.

It is predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to be 36 to 39 degrees Celsius over the north coastal areas, while 34 to 36 degrees Celsius over the south coastal areas, and 35 to 39 degrees Celsius over the plains of interior Tamil Nadu.

The RMC has predicted 36 to 37 degrees Celsius over Puducherry and Karaikal areas during this period.

Meanwhile, rainfall occurred at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu and the northern interior of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with Vellore receiving the highest rainfall of 3.04 cm.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is likely to occur today (April 14).