Vellore ‘recruit’ among 2 Maoists charge sheeted by NIA in Kerala case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more accused, including one from Tamil Nadu, in the 2022 Kerala case relating to the recruitment of youth into the armed wing of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation, an official statement on Thursday said.

Ragavendran of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, was allegedly part of the terror camp, the NIA investigations in this case had further revealed.

The supplementary charge sheet has been filed before the NIA special court in Ernakulam against R Ragavendran alias Raghavendra and B G Krishnamurthy alias Vijay alias Babanna, it said.

The charge sheet was filed in the case registered suo moto by the NIA in February 2022 related to the recruitment of cadre into the CPI (Maoist) and its armed wing, PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army).

It also involved organising camps to further the activities of the Maoist organisation and its frontal outfit with the aim of destabilising the country, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

Krishnamurthy, a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist), imparted arms and ideological training to other accused in the forest of the Western Ghats to equip them to wage war against the nation, as per the NIA investigation, also arranging the recruits from Tamil Nadu.

Hailing from Karnataka's Chikkamangalur district, he had been inducted into the Kabani Dalam squad of the CPI (Maoist) to organise terrorist camps to train the Under Ground (UG) cadres of the banned outfit, the statement said.