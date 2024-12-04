Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Dec 2024 4:51 PM IST
    Vellore man suffers bullet injury while herding cattle in forest
    CHENNAI: A man who was herding cattle in the Onankuttai forest area was injured when a bullet hit him.

    The incident took place while the individual was tending to his livestock.

    He sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to the Vellore Government Hospital for treatment, said a Thanthi TV report.

    Further details awaited.

    Vellore Government HospitalVellore
    Online Desk

