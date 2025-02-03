Vellore in same league as Puzhal, but outsmarted Vigilance scrutiny

CHENNAI: Last year, officers at Central Prison, Puzhal came under scrutiny for pilfering of LPG cylinders intended for the prison kitchen. Though a probe was ordered and action was taken against the errant officials, it has now come to light that a similar ‘scam’ was uncovered in the Vellore Central Prison too. Only that, the syndicate officials there outsmarted the Vigilance team and higher officials and managed to cover it up.

Detailing the modus operandi, reliable sources told DT Next that LPG cylinders were immersed in water tanks in the prison kitchen and emptied of gas, to maintain the bi-weekly procurement count as shown in the earlier records when there was no Vigilance scrutiny. Submerging in water helped avoid bursts or fires when the cylinders were defused.

“At least 40 cylinders were emptied each week, which means they were earlier pilfering at least that many cylinders. They also boiled water unnecessarily – with the help of prisoners working in the kitchen – to empty the cylinders,” said the source. He, however, was not sure of the number of cylinders procured from suppliers (agency) on a fortnightly basis.

Apart from this, several kilos of wheat flour, chilli powder, and other spices were dumped into open drains to dispose of the evidence. “Over the years, they’ve been monetising these items illegally,” said the source.

The coterie at Vellore prison resorted to such ploys after Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Maheswar Dayal uncovered the LPG cylinder pilferage at Puzhal prison during a surprise inspection in April last year. This led to a departmental inquiry, which revealed that at least 135 cylinders had been stolen in just two weeks. Officials siphoned off around Rs 1.2 lakh and shared the proceeds among themselves.

Following this, the department instructed the Vigilance team to monitor the number of cylinders and groceries procured for the central prisons in the State. However, the authorities in Vellore managed to outsmart the Vigilance team and cover up the scam.

They also revived illicit operations after the transfer of the DIG (Dayal). “Once the DIG was transferred, things returned to its earlier state,” said the source.

Palayamkottai syndicate had a different strategy

In Palayamkottai Central Prison, the 'syndicate' members adopted a different modus operandi. They used the groceries they had previously monetised to prepare “delicious" food for breakfast for the warden and other officers. They ran a parallel canteen using the excess groceries and spices and cooked for themselves. “Now, everyone eats the breakfast provided in the prison. At least 100 'well prepared' chapati are diverted for the prison officials daily for breakfast. No one brings food from home or depends on hotels. By doing so, they exhausted the groceries they have been selling illegally for a long time,” said a source.

When contacted, a senior prison officer told DT Next they would look into the matter. 'We will check for the possibility of such practices. If we find any concrete evidence, we will initiate an official inquiry and take departmental action,” he said.