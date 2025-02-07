Vellore: Group of men sexually harass pregnant woman, push her out of train

CHENNAI: In a disturbing incident, a pregnant woman was sexually harassed by her male co-passengers on an intercity express train travelling from Coimbatore to Tirupati, said a Maalaimalar report. The incident took place near Vellore KV Kuppam when the woman went to the restroom during the train journey. A few men allegedly followed her and sexually harassed her.

When the woman started screaming for help, other passengers were alerted but by the time they arrived, the harassers pushed the pregnant woman out of the moving train and fled the scene, the report added.

The woman was later found severely injured on the railway tracks. Railway police personnel rescued her and rushed her to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The woman has sustained fractures to her arms and legs due to the fall.

The Jolarpettai Railway Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.