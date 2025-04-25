Begin typing your search...

    Vellore Cantonment - Arakkonam trains cancelled on on April 28

    Passengers are requested to kindly take note on the changes and plan their travel accordingly.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 April 2025 5:33 PM IST
    Vellore Cantonment - Arakkonam trains cancelled on on April 28
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of a few MEMU train services on April 28 (Monday) due to ongoing engineering works. As part of this, Line Block/Signal Block has been permitted in Arakkonam - Jolarpettai section at Chitteri Railway station yard from 11.20 am to 2.20 pm.

    The following trains will be fully cancelled on April 28, as a result:

    1. Train No 66062 Vellore Cantonment - Arakkonam MEMU passenger leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10 am.

    2. Train No 66061 Arakkonam - Vellore Cantonment passenger leaving Arakkonam at 2.50 pm.

    Southern RailwayMEMUArakkonamJolarpettai
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X