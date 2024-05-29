Begin typing your search...
Vellore auto driver discovers sticker in liquor bottle, files police complaint
Disturbed by this, he reported the issue to the Vellore North Police Station, expressing his frustration that the presence of the sticker made the liquor undrinkable.
CHENNAI: In a surprising incident in Vellore, an auto driver discovered a sticker floating inside a liquor bottle he had purchased from a Tasmac outlet. He had paid an additional Rs 5 for the bottle.
