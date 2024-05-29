Begin typing your search...

Vellore auto driver discovers sticker in liquor bottle, files police complaint

Disturbed by this, he reported the issue to the Vellore North Police Station, expressing his frustration that the presence of the sticker made the liquor undrinkable.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 May 2024 12:17 PM GMT
Vellore auto driver discovers sticker in liquor bottle, files police complaint
X

Vellore auto driver discovers sticker in liquor bottle

CHENNAI: In a surprising incident in Vellore, an auto driver discovered a sticker floating inside a liquor bottle he had purchased from a Tasmac outlet. He had paid an additional Rs 5 for the bottle.

Disturbed by this, he reported the issue to the Vellore North Police Station, expressing his frustration that the presence of the sticker made the liquor undrinkable.

Liquor bottleLiquor bottle stickerVelloreTasmac outlet
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X