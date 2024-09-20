Vellore: Action taken against teacher as students create video mimicking baby shower ceremony in school

CHENNAI: A class teacher has been suspended after class 12 students at a government girls school in Vellore district created a reel video imitating a baby shower ceremony for a fellow student.

The students prepared an invitation on their phones as they were hosting a baby shower for a classmate. They brought the necessary items to the school's terrace for the ceremony.

In the video, a student was seated with a paper garland, while various food items were arranged, mimicking a baby shower celebration.

The video was posted on Instagram, quickly going viral, garnering many likes and comments, both supportive and critical.

The district Chief Education Officer Manimozhi, conducted an inquiry with the school's principal. Following this, Samundeeshwari, the teacher was suspended for her involvement in the incident.

Additionally, a notice has been sent to the principal, Prema, seeking an explanation regarding the matter.