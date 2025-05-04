Velankanni-bound passengers killed in omni van crash near Tiruvarur

CHENNAI: Four people lost their lives on the spot after an omni van collided head-on with a government bus near Paandi, close to Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victims were reportedly travelling from Kerala to Velankanni in the omni van when the collision occurred. The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the immediate death of four passengers.

Three others sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Thiruthuraipoondi Government Hospital for treatment.

Local police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.