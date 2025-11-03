Vehicular tragedies: Four accidents across Chennai claim four lives in two days

CHENNAI: Four persons were killed in separate road accidents in and around Chennai since Sunday, including an accident involving a luxury SUV car, which mowed down a motorist, leading to his death, on East Coast Road (ECR) near Neelankarai on Monday evening.

The luxury SUV was approaching from Kovalam towards Tiruvanmiyur when it hit a bike that came from Vaithilingam street in Neelankarai to ECR. A mob immediately gathered and damaged the luxury car and assaulted the occupants.

Krishnamoorthy (50) and Thangaiah (38), who were on the bike, were thrown off on impact. Krishnamoorthy succumbed to injuries, while Thangaiah survived with injuries.

The Adyar traffic investigation wing has detained the occupants in the car, two college students, for further investigation. Investigations are underway to ascertain if they were under the influence of alcohol.

In another accident on Anna Flyover, a motorist died after he lost control of his bike and rammed into the flyover's parapet on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Ganesh Kumar (47) of Teynampet.

In Teynampet, a rashly driven car ran over two elderly women, Chellammal (72) and Nagarathinam (68), standing near the Kanniamman Temple on Vidyodaya Main Road, leading to the death of Chellammal. The police said that the speeding car hit the two elderly women and then hit a lorry before coming to a halt. The women were rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where Chellammal succumbed to her injuries. Nagarathinam is undergoing treatment. The police have arrested the driver, Loganathan.

A speeding goods auto rammed into two autorickshaws waiting at a traffic signal on Poonamallee High Road in Kilpauk, leading to the death of a 16-year-old boy, Pranesh, who was accompanying his uncle, Jayaraman, in the latter's auto. The police have arrested the goods auto driver, identified as Sheikh Yusuf from Cuddalore district.