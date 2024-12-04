Vehicular movement on Cuddalore-Puducherry- Chennai Highway resumes after two days of disruption

CHENNAI: Vehicle movement on the Cuddalore-Puducherry-Chennai Highway, which had been halted due to flooding, resumed this morning after two days of disruption.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the flood situation arose after excessive water was released from the Thenpennai River, which caused severe flooding in several areas of Cuddalore district.

The water from the river had overflowed onto the road, forcing authorities to stop traffic along the highway.

With the floodwaters receding and the situation returning to normal, road traffic has been restored since early Wednesday morning.

Vehicles are now able to move along the Cuddalore-Puducherry-Chennai route, and the road is operating under normal conditions.

Normalcy has now been restored in the area, and vehicles travelling from Cuddalore to Chennai via Puducherry are running smoothly again.