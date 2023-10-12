Vehicles price to rise as TN amends act

CHENNAI: Registration of new motor vehicles in Tamil Nadu is all set to cost more as the state Assembly on Wednesday amended the TN Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1974, increasing taxes.

Taxes under other categories --like inter-state transfer of vehicle wherein new registration is provided-- were also increased by way of amendment.

The amendment Bill said the government has not enhanced the taxes under the state Act since the year 2012. “The receipts from the taxes on vehicles are low, resulting in less revenue to the government,” the statement of objects and reasons said. In order to augment the financial resources, the government has decided to amend the Act, it added.

The tax for several classes of vehicles, including goods carriages, multi-axle goods carriages, trailers, tourist vehicles, omni bus and old vehicles are covered under the enhanced taxation under various slabs.

Rate of life-tax at the time of registration of new motorcycles has also been increased. The Bills were passed by a voice vote. As regards enhanced taxes for vehicles, the Congress party opposed the amendment and PMK sought re-consideration.