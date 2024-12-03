Vehicle movement to Yercaud halted on second day owing to landslides

CHENNAI: While Cyclone Fengal may have passed, heavy rainfall continues to batter several parts of the state including Yercaud.

With multiple landslides in the region, vehicle movement has been halted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as work is in progress to clear the roads, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Yercaud has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past three days with the district recording 98.2 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours.

This has led to the temperature dropping considerably in the region and litte streams of water have popped up throughout the hills chasing water to flood on the streets.

Continuous rains have caused soil erosion in several areas that have led to multiple landslides including one near the 40 feet bridge at the Yercaud mountain pass that took place two days ago.

While the Highway department swung into to fix it, another landslide has occured on the mountain road from Salem to Yercaud.

With roads being damaged due to continuous rain and fog covering the entire region, highway department personnel are working overtime to clear the roads.

The authorities have advised people in Yercaud district to stay safe inside their homes until there is respite from the rain.

Following this, vehicle movement to the hills have been halted for the second day and vehicles have been routed through the Kuppanur route.

While there have been three minor landslides in Kuppanur, it has been cleared immediately to allow traffic flow. With multiple landslides in the region, people in Yercaud have been cut off from being able to travel outside and are suffering due to continuous powercuts.