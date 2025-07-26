Vehicle gutted in fire on Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway

CHENNAI: An SUV driven by a man from Choolaimedu went up in flames while travelling on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Maduranthagam in the wee hours of Saturday. While the vehicle was gutted before the fire could be doused, no one was injured in the incident.

Ranganathan (38), a resident of Choolaimedu, was travelling to Dindigul in his vehicle. Around 3.30 am, while he was near Maduranthagam, he noticed smoke coming from the vehicle’s bonnet. Alarmed by this, he quickly pulled over and jumped out of the vehicle. Within minutes, the car burst into flames.

Based on an alert, a team from the Fire and Rescue Services station in Maduranthagam rushed to the spot and began operations to extinguish the fire. However, the car was already gutted by then. The Maduranthagam police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the fire.