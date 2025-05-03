Veggie visual delight enthrals visitors at Kotagiri expo

COIMBATORE: In a complete turn of events at the annual two-day ‘Vegetable Show’ at the Nehru Park in Kotagiri in the Nilgiris on Saturday, kids, instead of getting gagged at the look of vegetables, enthustiastically took selfies in front of decorations that offered a visual delight.

Vegetables made into various shapes made them forget their usual dislike and immerse themselves in the beauty of their arrangements.

Around 2.5 tonnes of vegetables were used to create the structures of animals and birds at the show inaugurated by the Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru in the presence of Coonoor Sub-Collector K Sangeetha, Joint Director of Horticulture Shibila Mary, and Superintendent of Police NS Nisha Nissar.

A man taming a bull released from a ‘vadivaasal’ made out of brinjal, potato, and radish highlighted the significance of the ancient sport. Vegetable displays of ‘silambattam’, another traditional sport, were also on display. A giant-sized butterfly made using carrot and brinjal turned out to be the cynosure of tourists.

At the park's entrance, visitors were greeted by two peacocks with their flowing, long feathers made of drumsticks and decorated with other vegetables. A life-size Thanjavur doll made of green and red chilli, radish, and carrot turned out to be a huge draw.

Horticulture departments from Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Theni, Erode, Tirupur, and Coimbatore districts exhibited replicas of pandas, hornbills, honey bees, tigers, bullock carts, lions, and eagles at the show. Tourists enjoyed taking selfies at selfie points and in front of these vegetable structures.

Visitors said they were impressed by the arrangements and exhibits. “The line-up of vegetable exhibits is visually delightful,” said R Sundar, a Coimbatore tourist who was on a family trip to Ooty.