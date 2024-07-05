Vegetable prices see marginal decrease by 10-15% due to adequate supply

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables reduced by 10 to 15 percent due to adequate supply from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states after the second crop cultivation commenced last month.

Traders predicted that the rates are likely to be reduced further or stable in the next 10 days.

"As the second crop cultivation started in June last week, it has improved the production of perishable commodities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The number of vegetable vehicles has increased from 470 to 500 truckloads recently. So, the prices decreased marginally except beans and potato due to shortage in supply, " P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants' Association.

The vegetable rate is expected to reduce further in the next 10 to 15 days as the production would increase during the second crop cultivation. However, if there is no copious rainfall or intense spells in the neighbouring state unlike the previous monsoon seasons the crops would be damaged and prices might increase abnormally.

"Earlier, due to a spike in the vegetable price, the sale was also impacted till last week. However, as the rates have slightly reduced now, we have witnessed brisk sales in the market. Also, it has reduced the amount of vegetable wastage in the market. We expect that the trend will continue for the next few days, " said R Babu, a retail vendor at Saidapet.

At present, beans are sold for Rs 100 per kg, peas range from Rs 200 to Rs 220 per kg, broad beans Rs 70.to Rs 80 per kg, potato Rs 42 per kg, onions Rs 40 per kg, and tomatoes Rs 45 per kg.