EPS aiding burial of rural job scheme, alleges CPI

The CPI said the AIADMK's proposed February 13 protest against what it alleges as the TN ruling DMK government's attempt to disrupt the 125-day employment scheme of the BJP-led Centre's rechristened G Ram G was aimed at lending support to measures that would weaken rural workers' right to employment. CPI expressed confidence that the people would see through the move and reflect their verdict in the Assembly elections.



Veerapandian recalled that the rights-based rural employment law was enacted in 2004 under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) with the support of Left parties, guaranteeing 100 days of work annually to rural manual labour households. He pointed out that the AIADMK had no representation in the Lok Sabha when the landmark legislation was passed.



He alleged that between 2014 and 2020, when the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was in power at the Centre and the AIADMK ruled Tamil Nadu, the State government remained silent even as the Union government weakened the rural job scheme and diverted funds from project works. The people of Tamil Nadu had not forgotten this silence, he said.