Veerapandian elected CPI state secy, eyes more seats from DMK

The state unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday unanimously elected Veerapandian as its state secretary, replacing three-term incumbent R Mutharasan. The election, originally scheduled at the Salem conference last month, was postponed to allow consensus and avoid a contest.

Veerapandian (63), hails from Vyasarpadi in north Chennai. Born on December 31, 1961, to a family of an Army vehicle driver, he studied in a government higher secondary school and entered public life early through the All India Youth Federation. Rising steadily as branch secretary, area committee secretary, district secretary and state secretary, he joined the landmark “Save India, Change India” cycle campaign from Kanniyakumari to New Delhi to highlight unemployment issues.

Within the CPI, he became a member of the state council and state executive, was elected to the state secretariat in 2008, and has served as deputy state secretary and state general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Oppressed People’s Right to Life Movement since 2015.

Introducing the new leader to the press, CPI general secretary D Raja described Veerapandian as a product of the party’s mass struggles with political clarity and organisational skill. He dismissed speculation of factionalism, asserting that the CPI remained a “steel-like force rooted in struggle” and united in its grassroots mobilisation.

Veerapandian thanked the state council for its trust, stressing that the secretary’s post symbolised collective leadership. He pledged to strengthen people-centred movements, deepen engagement with marginalised communities and consolidate the Dravidian-led progressive alliance to counter the BJP’s “communal siege”. He said preparations were underway for the CPI national congress in Chandigarh on September 21. He made it clear that the party would seek more Assembly seats than in the previous election, citing its organisational expansion and stronger mass base.

CM and DMK president MK Stalin congratulated Veerapandian and thanked Mutharasan for his service. Leaders of other parties, including CPM state secretary P Shanmugham and MDMK chief Vaiko, also extended greetings. CPI cadre expect a bigger role for the party in the 2026 polls under Veerapandian.