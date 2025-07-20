VCK’s MP Ravikumar urges CM Stalin to provide office space for MPs

CHENNAI: VCK General Secretary and MP D Ravikumar on Sunday appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin to consider the long-pending demand to establish dedicated office spaces for Members of Parliament (MPs).

Emphasising the role of MPs as Chairpersons of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), Ravikumar said that the state government has the responsibility to allocate office space within the premises of the respective district collectorates to enable them to effectively discharge their duties.

“Elected representatives at all levels, from Panchayat Presidents to municipal officials and MLAs, have been provided with office spaces,” said the Villupuram MP in his social media post tagging Chief Minister Stalin’s official X handle, as well as fellow parliamentarians Su Venkatesan, P Jothimani, and Karthi Chidambaram.

He further noted that neighbouring states like Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have already provided such facilities to their MPs, adding that the demand in TN has remained unaddressed for years.

Ravikumar also recalled submitting a request to the Ministers for Public Works and Municipal Administration and submitting a written petition to the CM in May 2022 during the state-level DISHA meeting.

“I have been urging the state to provide office space,similar to the arrangements in neighbouring states, since my election to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019,” he said. “Though the Action Taken Report mentioned that the request is under consideration, it has now been a year since the 18th Lok Sabha was constituted, and no action has been taken to date,” he said and appealed the CM to expedite the process and ensure MPs are given the infrastructure they need to serve their constituencies effectively.