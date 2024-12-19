VCK workers held in Madurai for blocking train demanding Amit Shah's resignation

CHENNAI: VCK cadre who blocked a train in the city on Thursday demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation were arrested by the railway police.

Deepam alias Sudarmozhi Pandian, VCK district secretary, led the protest.

As the agitating cadre sat on the rail track, the departure of the Guruvayur Express train was delayed by about half an hour.

Personnel from the Government Railway Police evicted them.

They were arrested and released later on, sources said.