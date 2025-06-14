VCK will seek more seats without destabilising DMK alliance, says Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday said that the party will seek more seats from the DMK for the upcoming Assembly polls without compromising the cohesion and strength of the INDIA bloc alliance in the State.

“However, we are aware that the strength of the alliance is more important than that of individual parties. So, the seat negotiations would be held accordingly,” he said, alluding to the right-wing threat posed by the BJP, which has revived its alliance with AIADMK.

The VCK chief added that the party is also keen on a coalition government, which is the party’s long-term demand, but not in the 2026 election. This poll is not for this purpose as driving away the communal forces from the State is the priority, he said.

Stating that the upcoming election is between the INDIA bloc, which is for secularism, Thiruma said, the AIADMK too has joined the BJP, which has been favouring communal forces.

Thiruma said that the BJP has become a threat to secular India. “For the past 11 years, the BJP has spread hatred against the Muslims in almost all the states except Tamil Nadu, but presently, they have been trying this in the State too. The party which does not speak in support of social justice and rights of Dalits and their livelihood has been playing the religious card in politics,” charged Thiruma.