VCK widens prohibition ambit, to hold meet in 4 southern states

CHENNAI: Expanding the ambit of his demand for total prohibition, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday announced that they would replicate the Kallakurichi anti-liquor conference’s success across southern states.

"Anti-liquor and anti-drug conferences would be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. The women’s wing of the party in these respective states will organise the conference," Thiruma said in a post on X.

Thiruma's message comes in the backdrop of the successful conference held on October 2 at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi. In the run-up to the conference, he had tried to downplay any conflict with alliance leader DMK in the State saying the party is for prohibition across the country.

The party passed several resolutions in the conference, including the one demanding the Union government to frame a national-level policy to implement total prohibition. It also passed a resolution demanding the Tamil Nadu government to come up with a timeframe for the closure of Tasmac outlets to inch towards total prohibition.

The VCK has been keen on establishing its units in the neighbouring states to grow beyond Tamil Nadu. It has been actively working on it in the last couple of years, according to party sources.

After winning the Lok Sabha poll, Thiruma told DT Next that his party has been making efforts to coordinate and consolidate the democratic forces to fight anti-democratic forces in Andhra Pradesh and other neighbouring states in south India.