VCK urges Tamil Nadu government not to review Private Universities (Amendment) Bill

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the Private Universities (Amendment) Bill and not to review it, warning that the legislation would accelerate the commercialisation of higher education in the State.

His statement came a day after Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyan announced the government’s decision to withdraw and review the Bill, which was passed by the Assembly on October 18, following objections from teachers’ associations and several legislators.

Thirumavalavan stated that the Bill, if implemented, would enable private and government-aided colleges to easily convert into private universities, even without sufficient infrastructure. “Earlier, 100 acres of land were required to start a private university. The amendment now reduces it to 25 acres in municipal areas, 35 acres in town panchayats, and 50 acres in other regions. It even allows collaboration with foreign universities, paving the way for unregulated private institutions,” he said.

He pointed out that such provisions would give new private universities the freedom to decide their own curricula, fee structures, and staff salaries, leading to arbitrary practices. “This amendment will turn education into a commodity available only to those who can afford it,” he said.

Citing data from the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020–21 report, Thirumavalavan observed that Tamil Nadu already has a high level of private dominance in higher education. Of the State’s 2,657 colleges, only about 16% are government institutions, while there are 2,020 private colleges and 265 government-aided colleges.

He noted that Tamil Nadu has only 372 government colleges compared to 685 in Karnataka, 534 in Maharashtra, and 745 in Madhya Pradesh. “Even in a smaller State like Kerala, there are 272 government colleges,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu has 61 universities, of which more than half are private, including 26 deemed universities — the highest in the country.

“These figures show that higher education in Tamil Nadu has already become largely privatised. The new amendment will only deepen this inequality,” Thirumavalavan warned. He urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to withdraw the Bill in the interest of students, teachers, and the future of equitable education in the State.