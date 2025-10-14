VCK urges Stalin to fill teacher vacancies, seeks new law to promote inter-caste marriages

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday met Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat and urged him to expedite the appointment of teachers who have cleared recruitment examinations, while also pressing for a new law to promote inter-caste marriages and the complete removal of caste-based names.

VCK chief said his party wholeheartedly welcomed the State government’s recent Government Order (GO) directing the removal of caste names from public spaces, adding that the move reflected Tamil Nadu’s social justice ideals. “Our policy decision is clear, there should be no caste names in future,” he asserted.

During his meeting with the Chief Minister, Thirumavalavan also raised several public welfare concerns. He urged the government to immediately appoint the large number of teachers who have cleared recruitment exams and have been waiting for years to fill vacant positions. “Thousands of qualified intermediate-level teachers are awaiting appointment. The Chief Minister has been requested to take swift action to address their long-pending demand,” he said.

The Chidambaram MP further pointed out that more than 9,000 qualified graduate teachers, who completed certificate verification nearly 14 years ago during the Karunanidhi regime, continue to remain jobless. “The government must take immediate steps to appoint all those waiting candidates,” he emphasised.

Thirumavalavan also requested the Chief Minister to bring a resolution in the Assembly urging the Union government to enact legislation removing caste names nationwide. “Tamil Nadu should also consider enacting a separate law to encourage and protect inter-caste marriages,” he added.

Raising environmental concerns, the VCK leader highlighted the worsening air and water pollution caused by garbage burning in North Chennai and said his party had submitted an alternative waste management proposal to the Chief Minister. He also drew attention to the long-pending demand for a four-lane road in Ariyalur district.