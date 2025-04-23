VCK urges President Droupadi Murmu to remove Guv Ravi for violating SC order

CHENNAI: Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict defining Governors' role and limits, the VCK urged the President Droupadi Murmu to immediately remove RN Ravi from Tamil Nadu Governor post to safeguard the sanctity of the constitution.

The party also applauded Chief Minister MK Stalin for successfully waging legal battle against the Governor’s unconstitutional act of holding back 10 Bills and securing historical judgement.

It was one of the 13 resolutions adopted during the district secretaries meeting chaired by party leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday.

It also passed resolutions urging the Apex Court to initiate contempt proceedings against Governor RN Ravi for convening vice-chancellors' meeting in defiance of the SC's ruling, and against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for making derogatory remarks against the Chief Justice of India.

The party also passed resolutions appreciating the State for constituting a three-member high level committee under retired SC Judge Kurian Joseph on state autonomy and appealed the state government to enact Rohith Vemula Act based on the recommendations of retired Justice K Chandru committee to eliminate caste based discrimination in educational institutions.

It also appreciated the TN government for enforcing the HC's verdict and facilitating SC people to enter the HR&CE maintained temple in Melathi village in Villupuram district to offer prayer. Meanwhile, the party demanded legal action against those who assaulted the SC people while they went to offer prayer at the temple.

It also demanded the union government to withdraw the Waqf Act and also appealed to the SC to extend the stay against the Act.