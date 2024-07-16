VCK Thirumavalavan wants Congress national leadership to intervene in Cauvery water row

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday urged the national leadership of the Congress party to intervene in the Cauvery water row as the tension is on the rise between the Congress government in Karnataka and its ally DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

“As a constituent of the INDIA bloc, I am appealing to the national leadership of the Indian National Congress to immediately intervene in the Cauvery issue to diffuse the prevailing tense situation,” said Thirumavalavan in a statement.

“I fear that the Karnataka government’s approach will ruin the relationship between the two states. It cannot justify in any way for denying the rightful share of Cauvery water to TN despite the regulatory authority’s recommendation,” he said.

The national parties - Congress and BJP - taking a stand favouring their respective state units over inter-state water disputes like Cauvery may give them a temporary escape route from criticism. But, it results in dislike in the long run and affects federalism, he added.